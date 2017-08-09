Water Meter upgrade project to be complete in three months

During their meeting Monday, Williamston Town Council heard an update on the radio read water meter upgrade project.

Adam Hogan of Alliance Consulting Engineers reported that Consolidated Pipe and Supply has been awarded the contract for replacement of the town’s water meters.

Installation of the base and antenna at Virginia Drive is being done this week and water meters throughout the town are being replaced over the next three months.

The project was estimated to cost $1,576,000 but is currently under budget by $240,000, Hogan said.



Councilman Tony Hagood announced that the Unity Mortuary Book Bag giveaway will be held Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. in Mineral Spring Park. The event will include food, fun and school supplies for kids, he said.

Council approved a resolution to allow the historic civil war cannon known as “Miss Annie Lee” to be displayed at the Citadel in Charleston and at the Anderson County Museum.

Mayor Durham said that the town has a historic connection with the Citadel in that Citadel Cadets were involved in a skirmish near Williamston that is recorded as the last Civil War skirmish east of the Mississippi.

Mayor Durham said “There has been a need to get this piece of our history into an environment where it can be displayed and maintained.”

Council unanimously approved the resolution 4-0. Councilmember Rockey Burgess was not at the meeting.

Mayor Durham announced the town is applying for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant that if awarded, will be used for a number of projects including improvement of town ballfields, Mineral Spring Park electrical and other improvements and improvements in the gym located in the Williamston Municipal Center. A pocket park on West Main Street and gateway planning is also included, he said.

Durham said in the past there has been a lot of planning, but not much doing. “This council is for doing these things,” he said.He praised council for supporting the projects and “moving forward and making visible the things our town wants to see.”

Council approved a resolution allowing Town and School SRO officers to help with traffic control at the Anderson Districts One and Two Career and Technology Center and at Cedar Grove Elementary School.

Chief Taylor said the school district and the Sheriff’s Office have agreed to the arrangement. SRO officers are funded through the school district, Taylor said.

Council approved first reading on an ordinance allowing the town to designate blighted areas. The designation will save time in applying for Community Development Block grants and other sources of funding to help with blighted areas, according to the mayor.

Council approved the sale of two properties located at 600 Parker St. and 5 Scott St.

Durham said proceeds from the sale of the properties will be used as a funding source for nuisance abatement.

The properties were donated to the town several year ago.

Council unanimously approved first reading on an ordinance authorizing funding for nuisance abatement. The ordinance allows funds from property sale or from fines and fees for ordinance violations may be used for public nuisance abatement.

Council then went into an executive session. According to Mayor Durham, discussion was for “economic development” related to infrastructure agreements and a possible new business coming to town.