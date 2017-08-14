Single vehicle accident – West Georgia Road

A South Greenville firefighter surveys the damage to a car following a accident on West Georgia Road Sunday afternoon. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and ran through a chain link fence, knocking down more than twenty five feet. Mobile Care Ambulance Service personnel checked the driver but did not transport. A passenger in the car was not injured. (Photo by David Rogers)
