Anderson Jockey Lot to host solar eclipse viewing

For the first time in 47 years, South Carolina will experience a once-in-lifetime total solar eclipse! On August 21, the Anderson Jockey Lot will host a viewing of the event as a free public service. Astrophysicist and veteran total solar eclipse observer, Rick Boozer will provide expert running commentary. Assuming clear skies, the Anderson Jockey Lot on U.S. Highway 29 will be one of the best viewing locations of the totality climax along the I-85 corridor, with longest totality time in this area of 2 minutes and 40 seconds. Totality for the City of Greenville will be 2 minutes and 10 seconds – fully 30 seconds less. Spartanburg, at most, will only have several seconds.

Why will the Jockey Lot experience a longer totality than any place else along U.S. Hwy 29? It is because the very center of the Moon’s shadow will pass over that location. Thus,

anything farther north or south of the Jockey Lot along U.S. 29 will experience a shorter totality time. For instance, even though Green Pond is only a few miles south of U.S. 29 away from the Jockey Lot, totality there will be 8 seconds shorter.

When observing an eclipse’s partial phases, it is important to understand that eye damage can occur if viewed with the unprotected eye. Normal sunglasses do not filter many harmful solar rays that can injure your eyes during the partial phases. For the public’s safety, special eclipse sunglasses will be available at the event (while supplies last). The special glasses will not be needed during totality.

Everyone is welcome to view the eclipse at the Anderson Jockey Lot. Organizers will attempt to shoot video of the eclipse and, if successful, the footage will be accessible online.

Partial eclipse phases begin at 1:09 PM EDT. Totality will start at 52 seconds after 2:37 PM EDT and will end at 32 seconds after 2:40 PM. Late partial phases end at 4:09 PM EDT.

Of course, if the sky is cloudy, the total eclipse will not be seen. Let’s all cross our fingers for clear skies!

For information contact Rick Boozer by email at topastro@singularsci.com.

The next total solar eclipse in South Carolina won’t happen for another 60 years, so don’t miss the eclipse if you can help it! Anumber of eclipse viewing locations are located in Anderson County. Check the Solar Eclipse Infomation Section in this week’s Journal for more information.