Anderson County Library System to host solar eclipse celebration

The Anderson County Library System will be celebrating the solar eclipse at all of its libraries this August 21 from 1 to 3pm. The Extraterrestrial Eclipse Events will feature fun snacks and activities, including decorating Eclipse Rocks as part of the rock painting craze gripping the county. Because of the influx of visitors and scarcity of the event, safety glasses are in high demand.

All libraries in the Anderson County Library System, including the Bookmobile, will have a limited number of glasses to hand out starting at 12:45pm Monday afternoon. While the library anticipates having plenty, they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, one pair per person at that time. No reservations will be taken.

Glasses have been provided by the Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) in collaboration with the American Library Association, the Lunar and Planetary Institute, and the Afterschool Alliance. The Anderson County Library is not responsible for any harm due to misuse of solar glasses during eclipse.

The Anderson County Library System serves more than 190,000 county residents of all ages and includes the main library in the city of Anderson, eight branches located throughout the county, and a bookmobile. The System’s staff and board are committed to freedom of access for all, offering a forum for ideas. For more information, please go to our website at www.andersonlibrary.org.