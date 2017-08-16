Obituaries Week of August 16, 2017

ERAH ELIZABETH BRADY, DUANE SMITH, SYBLE CANTRELL, RONALD EDWARD KERR, ELLEN DACUS, ROY E. CHILDRESS, BETTY MELTON, EVELYN BOLDING, WILLIS TRUMAN ‘WILL’ SHERMAN

ERAH ELIZABETH BRADY

Erah Elizabeth Fields Brady, 83, of Anderson, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Born in Elberton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Lee Fields, Sr. and the late Jewel Elizabeth Sorrells Fields.

She retired from AnMed Health and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Brady of the home; daughters, Judy Griggs of Williamston, Connie Gray of Iva, Carol Sentell of Greer; son, Ray Brady of Williamston; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Friday, August 11 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

DUANE SMITH

WILLIAMSTON – Kevin Duane Smith, 53, husband of Angela Laquitara Smith, of 1106 Anderson Drive, Williamston, died Friday, August 11, 2017 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Albany, GA, he was a son of Barbara Steadman Smith and the late Donald Smith. He was of the Baptist faith, and was a minister for 20 years.

In addition to his wife of the home and his mother of Spartanburg, Mr. Smith is survived by one stepson: Mason Jenkins of Williamston; three daughters: Kirsten Cox (Kaleb) of Williamston, Mariah Smith (Andrew McCall) of Williamston, and Faith Smith of Easley; one stepdaughter: Angel Johnson (Casey) of Honea Path; two brothers: Scott Smith and Terry Smith (Trish) of Spartanburg; and five grandchildren: Brody and Grace Cox, Cameron and Caylee Johnson, and Lucas McCall.

He was preceded in death by one sister: Cammie Spencer.

Memorial services were held at 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 15 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Williamston with Rev. David Cox officiating. The family received friends after the service at the home of Kirsten and Kaleb Cox, 4 Elrod Drive, Williamston.

The family is at the home of his mother-in-law, Pearline Laquitara, 25 Buck St., Honea Path. Messages of condolence may be left at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com

SYBLE CANTRELL

Syble Scott Cantrell, 86, of Belton, wife of the late Jack Wilson Cantrell, died Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Born in Gray Court, she was a daughter of the late William Wistar and Bessie Mahoney Scott.

She retired from Ellen Woodside School and was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, Ray Scott Cantrell of Belton; sister, Olivia Scott Hill of Pelzer; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 14 at Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Oak Hill UMC, 430 Oak Hill Rd., Belton, SC 29627.

RONALD EDWARD KERR

Ronald Edward Kerr, 70, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Saint Francis Hospital.

Born in Greenville, he was son to the late Wallace Edward Kerr and Mrs. Lillie Evans Kerr Parris.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Kevin of Greer; sisters, Donna Grant of Williamston and Brenda Kerr of Taylors; and one grandson.

He was a sheet metal mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12 at The Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road.

Burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

ELLEN DACUS

Ellen Sue McAbee Dacus, 75, of Pendleton, died Friday, August 11, 2017 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in the Lebanon Community, she was a daughter of the late Leroy McAbee and the late Vivian Sue Landreth McAbee.

She was a member of La France Church of God.

In addition to her husband, Wilton Dacus, she is survived by a daughter, Kelly Wofford of Wellford; brothers, Edward McAbee of Pelzer, and David McAbee of Virginia; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the Chapel of the McDougald Funeral Home. Interment followed at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to La France Church of God Building Fund, 265 Old Anderson Rd., Pendleton, SC 29670.

ROY E. CHILDRESS

Roy E. Childress, 60, of Fountain Inn, husband of Fay Thompson Childress, died Sunday, August 13, 2017 at his home.

Born in Williamston, he was a son of the late Jack Childress and Margaret Chastain Childress Looper. He was a retired truck driver and mechanic. He was a member of the National Guard and Daventon Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Austin Roy Childress of Pelzer and Tyler McCuen Childress of Fountain Inn; brothers, Bobby, Billy, Sammy and Joe Childress of Piedmont, Ted Childress of Pelzer, Tommy Looper of Piedmont; and two grandchildren.

The funeral was held Wednesday, August 16, in the Chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

BETTY MELTON

Betty Maye Lark Melton, 82, of Anderson, widow of Eugene Melton, died Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Zadie Stewart Lark. She was retired from Celanese.

Survivors include son, Douglas Melton of Pendleton; twin sister, Faye Lindley of Greer; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, August 16, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

EVELYN BOLDING

Evelyn Swayngham Bolding, 89, of Pickens, widow of the late James Lee “J.L.” Bolding died Monday, August 14, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Beulah Reece Swayngham.

She retired from Sangamo Weston and was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Lee Bolding of Williamston; and sister, Betty Hunter of Easley.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Thursday, August 17 from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Memorials may be made to East Pickens Baptist Church, PO Box 454, Pickens, SC 29671. The family is at the home.

WILLIS TRUMAN ‘WILL’ SHERMAN

Willis Truman “Will” Sherman, 89, of Greenville, husband of Henrietta Augustine Retta Sherman, died Monday, August 14, 2017 at his home.

Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Charlie Sherman and Pauline George Sherman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Greenville Downtown Airport.

He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Byron R. Sherman of Mobile, AL; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Ann Campbell of West Pelzer, and Betty Louise Tripp of Powdersville.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 17 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Welcome Center of Taylors First Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the main sanctuary. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to United Ministries Pantry, 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601.