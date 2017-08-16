Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Aug. 14 – Bryan Willard Kernan-Dufresne, 24, 24 Virginia Dr., Williamston reported an incident of identity theft in which someone had opened Duke Power account in his wife’s name. The value of the Duke Power bill amounted to $385.80 in charges for an address in Piedmont. R. Maxwell investigated.



Aug. 8 – Andrew Tyler Culbertson, 30, 1209 Welcome Rd., Williamston was arrested for breach of trust after officers were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts, 402 E. Main St, Williamston. According to reports, Culbertson admitted to refunding a part and putting the money in his pocket. There was no history of a purchase. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Aug. 10 – Officers investigated an incident in which the Yellow Cab Company, 522 N. Main St., in Anderson was contacted by phone for taxi cab services from a resident on N. Hamilton St in Williamston. According to reports, the man was told there would be $50 flat fee with the man, identified as Palmer Leo Conwell, 77 agreed to pay. When the cab driver arrived, Conwell stated he would pay with a check, which the company does not accept. After further investigation, it was determined that a crime had not been committed and that the incident was a civil matter. J. Sargent investigated.

Aug. 11 – Timothy Paul Rampey, Jr., 4 Hardy St., Williamston reported two guns and ammunition missing. Forced entry was gained by prying open the back door. Missing items included a HK 22 cal. AR platform rifle, a North American Arms 410/.45 long Colt double barrel pistol and multiple boxes of .22. 410 and .45 rounds. K. Anthony, B. K. Creel investigated.

Aug. 13 – Jordan Cornelius Bowens, 19, 101 Mattison St., Williamston was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a white Ford Taurus was observed on Anderson Drive driving too close to the vehicle in front of it. During a search of the vehicle, officers observed multiple residue between the cracks in the center console and on the floor. and marijuana residue on the seats. A plastic baggie with marijuana residue was also found in the vehicle. A rolled cigar roach containing .03 grams of marijuana was found in the ashtray. K. Anthony investigated.

Aug. 13 – Danny Tyrone Hairston, 50, 107 Middleton Blvd., Williamston was arrested for public disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to 107 Middleton Blvd., in reference to a domestic incident with a gun. When officers arrived on the scene, Hairston was in a red Ford F150 and attempting to leave. During the investigation is was determined there was no gun, however Hairston yelled at his wife and became loud and boisterous in the parking lot and was arrested. He was transported ot ACDC without incident. J. Sargent, K. Anthony investigated.