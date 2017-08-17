AnMed Health Spring Water Run this Saturday – Aug. 19

The 36th Annual Spring Water Festival will begin a week early this year. The AnMed Health 5K Spring Water Run is being held this Saturday, Aug. 19, one week before this year’s Spring Water Festival.

Race organizer Michael Vickery said the race was moved up a week so that it would not conflict with the Midnight Flight race held in Anderson. This year Vickery said he is hoping more runners will participate in the 2017 Spring Water Run which is sanctioned as an RRCA Palmetto USA T&F certified event. The 5K open race will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a 1 mile fun run at 7:45 a.m. AnMed Health is sponsoring the event and will provide drinks and snacks for runners.

Entry fee for the AnMed Health Spring Water Run is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the race. Pre-registration ends on August 18. Entry fee for ages 12 and under for the Spring Water Fun Run will be free. Shirts will be $10.

Packet pickup and pre-registration will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ace Hardware, 29 Pelzer Ave. in Williamston.

Registration will be held on the day of the run, August 19 between 6:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. in the parking lot beside McDonald’s in downtown Williamston.

Trophies will go to the top two males and females in the 5K, the top male and female masters and medals to second and third place male and female by age group.

Age groups will include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, and 65 and over.

Awards and drawings will be held following the one mile run. All registered runners are eligible for race day drawings which will include a variety of prizes. Pictures of all winners will be made immediately after presentation of awards.

The course includes city streets and country roads with rolling hills. Splits will be called at the one and two mile mark and water stations will be on the course, Vickery said.

Food and drink will be provided after the race for runners. The Williamston Police Department will secure all major intersections and MedShore Ambulance will be on site. Online registration can be done at go-greenevents.com/springwater5k.

Additional information including registration and forms is available online at www.springwaterfestival.com and at The Journal or email michaelvickery7@gmail.com