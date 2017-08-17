    One injured Garren Road

    By
    The Journal
    -
    0
    687
    One person was injured Wednesday evening in a single vehicle wreck on Garren Road. Cheddar and West Pelzer firefighters responded to the wreck. Medshore Ambulance Service transported one person to an area hospital. The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert before overturning. (Photo by David Rogers)

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR