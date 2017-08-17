One injured Garren Road

One person was injured Wednesday evening in a single vehicle wreck on Garren Road. Cheddar and West Pelzer firefighters responded to the wreck. Medshore Ambulance Service transported one person to an area hospital. The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert before overturning. (Photo by David Rogers)
Several injured – Anderson Drive
The Journal -
Williamston firefighters along with Medshore Ambulance Service personnel work at the scene of an accident on Anderson Drive Thursday evening. A dump truck struck...