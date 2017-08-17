Spring Water Festival offers week of activities

By David Meade

The 36th Annual Spring Water Festival will begin a week early this year with the AnMed 5K Spring Water Run being held this Saturday, Aug. 19. The run is sanctioned as an RRCA Grand Prix event. The 5K open race will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a 1 mile fun run at 7:45 a.m. AnMed Health is sponsoring the event and will provide drinks and snacks for runners.

There is still time to sign up for the run. Pre-registration ends on August 18. Packet pickup and pre-registration will be held on Friday, (Aug. 18) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ace Hardware, 29 Pelzer Ave. in Williamston.

Spring Water week will also include a Tailgate & Tents

Total Solar Eclipse viewing event beginning at noon on Monday, Aug. 21 on the ballfields behind the Williamston Municipal Center.

Later in the week, the Spring Water Festival will begin on Friday (Aug. 25) evening at 6 p.m. with food, rides, craft and display vendors.

Rides provided by Will and Kris Amusements will be oriented toward younger children this year, organizers said. Unlimited ride bracelets will be offered at $10 per bracelet on Friday night during festival hours 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Upstate Service Solutions will be giving out free glow bracelets at the Amphitheater stage on Friday evening.

Entertainment on the Amphitheater Stage will include Beach, Motown and Party Music on Friday with local favorites, The Royal Scotsmen Band and Odyssey.

Spring Water Festival hours on Saturday, Aug. 26 will be 9 am to 4 pm. Organizers are

hoping that starting the festival an hour earlier than in the past will encourage festival goers to come out and browse the handmade items available from approximately 50 craft vendors and enjoy the festival before the day gets too hot. Upstate Service Solutions will have a misting tent available to help visitors stay cool.

The Spring Water Festival offers a wide selection of food items that festival goers are sure to enjoy. Eleven food vendors, some local and some not, will offer their specialties.

There will festival favorites including Philly Cheese Steaks, Bratwurst, Barbecue, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Corn Dogs, Barbecue Pork, Chicken, Ribs and Sandwiches to Chili Chees Fries,Fried Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders and more.

Specialties include Filipino Cuisine with pork or chicken BBQ on a stick, and Mexican favorites Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas and Nachos.

If you are looking for something sweet that you don’t find everyday, there will be funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and chocolate dipped cheesecake. Cool and sweet items at the festival include homemade ice cream, milk shakes and shaved ice.

Other delicious festival snacks include kettle corn and boiled and roasted peanuts.

There will be a number of special attractions this year including the Clemson Tiger and a living statue depicting the town’s founder West Allen Williams. Don’t be startled if the statue begins to move, or talk!

Entertainment on Saturday will feature Blue Sky, Tom Fisch and Wilson Banjo Company. Christian Country Gospel group Eternal Vision will headline entertainment on Saturday.

The group is celebrating their first number one song on the Power Source Christian Country Top 100 playlist. “More About My Lord” was written & arranged by Lead Singer, Michael Shannon Shelby,

There will also be an all day gospel stage and children’s stage this year.

Festival organizers are still accepting applications for vendors and displays.

Any local craft vendor interested in participating in the event can pick up an application and guidelines at The Journal office or online at the Spring Water Festival website at www.springwaterfestival.com.

For more information on crafts contact Beth Watkins at 864-704-4502 or email watkinsb@anderson1.k12.sc.us.

Local businesses, and non-profits are also invited to have a display to promote their business at the festival.

Business displays should contact Dianne Lollis at 864-847-5743 or by email at missetta@charter.net.

The festival will again feature one of the upstate’s largest antique and classic auto shows, sponsored by Clinkscale’s Chevrolet, McDonald’s of Williamston and the Williamston Fire Department.

Organizers will be awarding $500 to car show participants who must register a show car to be eligible. There will be a 50/50 drawing and anyone is eligible to purchase tickets.

Entry fee is $20 per car. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 25 Vehicles, plus Best Original, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Truck, Best Street Rod, Best Rat Rod, Mayor’s Choice, and The Will Drake Memorial Award.

“We want to invite all folks served by the Williamston Fire Dept. to visit the department, and see the recent renovations that have taken place, as well as see the new Williamston Ladder 3 Fire engine,” Williamston Fire Chief Steve Ellison said.

To register contact Ellison at 864-844-7107 or email wfd100@att.net. Also online at www.williamstonfire.com.

Additional registration information and forms are available online at www.springwaterfestival.com.

The 2017 spring Water Festival Program Tab will be inserted into next week’s Journal and available at the festival.