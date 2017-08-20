AnMed Health 5K Spring Water Run held Saturday

Participants in the 2017 Spring Water Run start the 5K run held Saturday. AnMed Health sponsored the event and provided fruit, water and other items for runners. Other sponsors include Richard Kay motors, Carolina Career School, Walmart, Food Lion, Fiesta, Fleet Feet Sports and The Journal. The Spring Water Festival will continue with food, crafts, displays, children’s entertainment and rides, and live music this Friday and Saturday. More photos and winners from the Spring Water Run will be announced in this week’s Journal.