Obituaries Week of August 23, 2017

EVELYN DEYOUNG CAMPBELL ARMSTRONG, JIMMY LOLLIS, THELLIE SEGARS, CHARLES EDWARD BROOKS, CECIL COTHRAN

EVELYN DEYOUNG CAMPBELL ARMSTRONG

Evelyn DeYoung Campbell Armstrong, 84, of Lyman, widow of Jake Armstrong, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Born in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Maude Edge DeYoung.

She was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Yvonne McClain of Lyman, George Campbell of Piedmont, and Debra Austin of Wellford; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Nelson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Clyde Campbell.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Burial followed in Graceland Cemetery, West.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

JIMMY LOLLIS

Jimmy Ray Lollis, 73, of Pelzer, husband of the late Geraldine Taylor Lollis, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his home.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late John Grady and Lois Lollis. He was owner of Lollis Builders and attended Cedar Shoals Baptist Church.

He is survived by daughter, Tina Lollis Marburger of Pelzer; step-daughter, Debbie Jones of Piedmont; sister, Sara Patterson of Williamston; brother, John Lollis of Pelzer; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eleven step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, August 22, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, August 23, in the Chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

THELLIE SEGARS

PELZER – Thellie Bennett Segars, 92, widow of Harold E.V. Segars, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017.

Born in Forsythe County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Noel C. and Viola Mae Taylor Bennett. She was retired from the Kendall Company and a member of Pelzer First Baptist Church.

She is survived by granddaughter, Kelly Burgess Giddens.

She was predeceased by daughter, Patsy Ruth Burgess; three sisters; three brothers; grandson, David Jordan, Jr.

Visitation was from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The service followed at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Pelzer.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

CHARLES EDWARD BROOKS

Charles Edward “Bud” Brooks, 62, of Iva, died Monday, August 21, 2017 at his home.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Edward Brooks and the late Mildred Brown Peggie.

He retired from Asplundh Tree Company and was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Brooks of the home; brother, Gary Brooks of Piedmont; and sister, Susan Hoffman of Piedmont.

Funeral service was held Wednesday in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, PO Box 275, Iva, SC 29655.

CECIL COTHRAN

WILLIAMSTON – Cecil Edwin Cothran, 86, husband of the late Clara Sue Roberts Cothran, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Henry Vester and Nannie Sue Gambrell Cothran. He retired from Cushman Mill after 40 years. He served as a former Town of Williamston Council Member. He was a loyal member of Williamston First Baptist Church and a devoted, loving husband, father and papa.

He is survived by daughters, Cindy C. Alewine (David) and Pat Jones (Brad), both of Anderson; sister, Nettie Sue Culbertson of Pelzer; brother, Ray Cothran (Louise) of Pelzer; grandchildren, Katie and Jonathan Jones, Andy and Joe Alewine.

He was predeceased by brother, Robert Cothran.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Friday, August 25, at Williamston First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 4:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com