Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police officers investigated the following:

Aug. 15 – Deborah Peyton Holberts, 35, 106 Davis St., reported a bicycle valued at $300 taken from her front yard. The Diamond Back, light blue bike had a baby seat rack on the rear. G. Culbertson investigated.

Aug. 16 – Deals Galore, 28 Beaverdam Rd., Williamston reported a white male with a blue shirt and hat pulling on the doors of a closed business and taking items out of a donated clothing bin. Christopher Frank Simpson, 38, 1026 Dean Springs Circle, Belton was placed on trespass notice. L. E. Mulz investigated.



Aug. 18 – A blue bicycle was found on the side of the road on Williams St. The owner later contacted the police department about the missing bike that matched the description. (Not same bicycle as above) G. Culbertson investigated.

Aug. 21 – Marion Davis Newton, 62, 204 Jalan Dr., Williamston reported an incident of wire fraud after being contacted by an unknown person on facebook who instructed her to withdraw funds from an account he had set up at Sun Trust Bank in her name and send it to the suspect in various increments via Money Gram and Western Union. G. Culbertson investigated.

Aug. 21 – Terri Ann May Slater, 57, 118 Martin Ct., Williamston reported someone entered her 2008 Mazda 3 while it was parked in Mineral Spring Park and stole her purse with contents including a black .25 semi-automatic pistol. Total value of missing items is $478. G. Culbertson investigated.

Jenna Lee Ward, 21, 1017 Dean Springs Circle, Belton was issued a traffic citation for manner of driving after a 2015 Dodge was observed failing to stop at the four way stop sign on Gossett Dr. toward Academy. J. Sargent investigated.