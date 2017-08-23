Wilson Banjo Company bringing bluegrass to Spring Water Festival

As a performing band, they endeavor to deliver an energetic display of traditional bluegrass music, backed by the notorious drive that Wilson Banjo Co. fans have come to know and love. Their humor and entertaining banter on stage reflects a level of cohesiveness and professionalism not easily attained by young bands.
The group is celebrating their first number one song on the Power Source Christian Country Top 100 playlist. “More About My Lord” was written & arranged by Lead Singer, Michael Shannon Shelby.
There will also be an all day gospel stage and children’s stage this year.
Tom Fisch will return for an acoustic show on the Amphitheater Stage and a sing-along for kids on the children’s stage. Audiences enjoy his warm, appealling style, diverse range of material and talent.
Jack’s Drum Shack, Buttons the Clown and Upstate Dance will also perform on the Children’s stage.
Gospel Stage includes Craig Ledford, David Earl Lawson, Jerry Maples, All For Him, Living There will be a number of special attractions this year including the Clemson Tiger and a living statue depicting the town’s founder West Allen Williams.
Organizers will be awarding $500 to car show participants who must register a show car to be eligible. There will be a 50/50 drawing and anyone is eligible to purchase tickets.
To register contact Ellison at 864-844-7107 or email wfd100@att.net. Also online at www.williamstonfire.com.
And don’t forget to have a sip of water from the Mineral Spring!
For more information, the 2017 Spring Water Festival Program Tabloid is one of the inserts in this week’s Journal.
The AnMed 5K Spring Water Run was held Saturday, Aug. 19. Results are in this week’s print edition of The Journal.