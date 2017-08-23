Wilson Banjo Company bringing bluegrass to Spring Water Festival

The Spring Water Festival will offer a variety of entertainment, this year featuring Bluegrass Band Wilson Banjo Company at 12 noon on Saturday. Also appearing on the Amphitheater Stage on Saturday will be the Blue Sky Blues Band, Tom Fisch and closing out the festival from 2-4 pm, Christian Country Gospel group Eternal Vision.

Wilson Banjo Co. is a hard driving Bluegrass band from Upstate South Carolina, founded by Steve Wilson, Banjo picker & Master Luthier. The band was initially formed to promote Steve’s custom made banjos but has since expanded when their debut EP attracted a surprising amount of attention after its initial release to radio. Personnel in Wilson Banjo Co. include Steve Wilson on banjo, Joey Newton on guitar, Sarah Logan on fiddle, Brandon Couch on Mandolin, Rob Walker on bass and Dylan Armour on Dobro, with each member contributing on vocals.

As a performing band, they endeavor to deliver an energetic display of traditional bluegrass music, backed by the notorious drive that Wilson Banjo Co. fans have come to know and love. Their humor and entertaining banter on stage reflects a level of cohesiveness and professionalism not easily attained by young bands.

Eternal Vision is an exciting and energetic group hailing from Knoxville Tennessee that has been a favorite of Gospel music fans for more than 25 years. The group is known for a progressive sound that is still respectful to the “old standards” that Gospel music fans have come to love.

The group is celebrating their first number one song on the Power Source Christian Country Top 100 playlist. “More About My Lord” was written & arranged by Lead Singer, Michael Shannon Shelby. There will also be an all day gospel stage and children’s stage this year.

Tom Fisch will return for an acoustic show on the Amphitheater Stage and a sing-along for kids on the children’s stage. Audiences enjoy his warm, appealling style, diverse range of material and talent.

Jack’s Drum Shack, Buttons the Clown and Upstate Dance will also perform on the Children’s stage.

Gospel Stage includes Craig Ledford, David Earl Lawson, Jerry Maples, All For Him, Living There will be a number of special attractions this year including the Clemson Tiger and a living statue depicting the town’s founder West Allen Williams.

The festival will again feature one of the upstate’s largest antique and classic auto shows, sponsored by Clinkscales Chevrolet, McDonald’s of Williamston and the Williamston Fire Department.

Organizers will be awarding $500 to car show participants who must register a show car to be eligible. There will be a 50/50 drawing and anyone is eligible to purchase tickets.

To register contact Ellison at 864-844-7107 or email wfd100@att.net. Also online at www.williamstonfire.com.

And don’t forget to have a sip of water from the Mineral Spring!

For more information, the 2017 Spring Water Festival Program Tabloid is one of the inserts in this week’s Journal.

The AnMed 5K Spring Water Run was held Saturday, Aug. 19. Results are in this week’s print edition of The Journal.

The Spring Water Festival will start Friday at 6 p.m. (More info coming)