Jeff Duncan Faith & Freedom BBQ – August 28

Duncan to Auction Off Artwork for Charity

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan's 7th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ will take place Monday, August 28th starting at 6:00 pm at the Anderson Civic Center. The keynote speaker for this year's event will be Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, with special guests including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Congressman Duncan will be adding a new twist to his annual Faith & Freedom BBQ this year, a charity auction where proceeds will go to benefit groups who work with either veterans or first responders. Duncan, a former small business owner who ran a real estate, marketing, and auction firm prior to being elected to Congress will be personally conducting the auction. However, this is not the first time Congressman Duncan has used his annual event to give back to the community. In previous years, Duncan’s event has collected canned foods and school supplies for local charities. Duncan’s annual BBQ event is also free for all veterans, first responders, and their families.