Powdersville Town Hall meeting August 31

Town Hall Meeting

AUGUST 31, 2017

AT 6:30 PM

District Six County Councilman Ken Waters will host a town hall meeting at the Powdersville High School on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to receive input from area residents about their concerns.

Based on the turnout at a recent planning commission meeting, next week’s meeting may set a new attendance record. More than a hundred fifty residents and concerned citizens attended. They were there primarily to oppose two proposed housing developments in the Powdersville area.

The largest of the two proposed projects is known as Chimney Hill and would be constructed in three phases. The first phase would be ninety nine lots, followed by two other additional phases of seventy two and thirty five lots. The type of construction would be townhomes. According to county planning staff officials, four hundred eighteen parking spaces would be required.

The tract, which comprises twenty nine acres, was assembled from eight parcels of land. The location, in the immediate vicinity of the three Powdersville schools, will inevitably exacerbate an already bad traffic situation. Once completed, county staff estimates that an additional sixteen hundred forty eight trips a day will be added to the current traffic flow. Several of the residents who spoke before the commission emphasized that the traffic during the hours when students are arriving at and departing from the schools is far more intense than during the rest of the day.

The approval of the project by the planning commission was withheld when the proposal was tabled until further review on the potential problems could be conducted by county staff. Whether any results of that review are available by next week is unknown.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Powdersville library but was changed to Aug. 31 at the High School.