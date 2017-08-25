Eternal Vision, Living Statue, Clemson Tiger at Spring Water Festival

ETERNAL VISION

The 36th Annual Spring Water Festival will begin on Friday evening at 6 p.m. with food, rides, craft and display vendors. Entertainment on the Amphitheater Stage will include Beach, Motown and Party Music on Friday with local favorites, The Royal Scotsmen Band and Odyssey. Festival hours on Saturday will be 9 am to 4 pm.



Eternal Vision is an exciting and energetic group hailing from Knoxville Tennessee that has been a favorite of Gospel music fans for more than 25 years. The group is known for a progressive sound that is still respectful to the old standards that Gospel music fans have come to love.

The group is celebrating their first number one song on the Power Source Christian Country Top 100 playlist. More About My Lord was written & arranged by Lead Singer, Michael Shannon Shelby.

Entertainment on Saturday will feature Blue Sky Blues Band, Tom Fisch and Wilson Banjo Company. Christian Country Gospel group Eternal Vision will headline entertainment on Saturday. Wilson Banjo Co. is a hard driving Bluegrass band from Upstate South Carolina, founded by Steve Wilson, Banjo picker & Master Luthier.



There will be a number of special attractions this year including the Clemson Tiger and a living statue depicting the town's founder West Allen Williams.

There will also be an all day gospel stage and children's stage this year.

Tom Fisch will return for an acoustic show on the Amphitheater Stage and a sing-along for kids on the children’s stage. Audiences enjoy his warm, appealing style, diverse range of material and talent.

Jack’s Drum Shack, Buttons the Clown and Upstate Dance will also perform on the Children’s stage.

Gospel Stage includes Craig Ledford, David Earl Lawson, Jerry Maples, All For Him, Living Truth, The Harts, The Chordsmen Quartet and Gary Hart & Hartstrings.

Organizers are hoping that starting the festival an hour earlier will encourage festival goers to come out on Saturday and browse the handmade items available from approximately 50 craft vendors and enjoy the festival before the day gets too hot.

Craft vendors will have handmade items including bath and body items, wooden bowls and birdhouses, handblended dips and sauces, jewelry made from recycled materials, metal wall decor, paintings, wood carvings, candles, embroidered pillow wraps and aprons, doll dresses and tote bags and much more.

Callaham Orchards will have a tent set up where children of all ages can mine for gems.

The Spring Water Festival offers a wide selection of food items that festival goers are sure to enjoy. Eleven food vendors will offer their specialties.

The festival will again feature one of the upstate’s largest antique and classic auto shows, sponsored by Clinkscales Chevrolet, McDonald’s of Williamston and the Williamston Fire Department.

Organizers will be awarding $500 to car show participants who must register a show car to be eligible. There will be a 50/50 drawing and anyone is eligible to purchase tickets.

To register contact Ellison at 864-844-7107 or email wfd100@att.net. Also online at www.williamstonfire.com.

For more information, the 2017 Spring Water Festival Program Tabloid is one of the inserts in this week’s Journal and will be available at the festival.