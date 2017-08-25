Odyssey, Royal Scotsmen to perform Friday evening – Spring Water Festival

By David Meade

The 36th Annual Spring Water Festival will begin on Friday evening (Aug. 25) at 6 p.m. with food, rides, craft and display vendors. Entertainment on the Amphitheater Stage will include Beach, Motown and Party Music on Friday with local favorites, The Royal Scotsmen Band and Odyssey.

Odyssey is a seasoned party band that performs many genres of music and specializes in old school and current R&B, Blues and Beach Music. Odyssey band members include: Stanley Gilchrist, lead vocal; Janice Gray, background vocals; Brenda Harris, background vocals; Alfred Doddson, drums; Alvin Sullivan, bass guitar; Cecil Gray, MD/ keys/ background vocals; Barney Hampton, guitar and Basil Harris, guitar/background vocals.

The Royal Scotsmen Band is a group of veterans who display a genuine enthusiasm for their music and share and include the audience in the fun they have in their performances.

Led by Ed and Joe Chambers, joined by sister Kim, the group performs Beach classics, as well as original radio hits from their own CD’s.

ROYAL SCOTSMEN BAND

Rounding out the group is Cheryl Bryson and Judd Terrell on keyboards, Mike Smith on guitar, while Keith White lays down the beat on his drums. Paul Fitzgerald, sax, and David Vandenburg, trumpet, add their brassy riffs to the mix.

Amusement rides will be oriented toward younger children this year, organizers said. Unlimited ride bracelets will be offered at $10 per bracelet on Friday

Upstate Service Solutions will be giving out free glow bracelets at the Amphitheater stage on Friday evening.

Spring Water Festival hours on Saturday will be 9 am to 4 pm.

Organizers are hoping that starting the festival an hour earlier will encourage festival goers to come out and browse the handmade items available from approximately 50 craft vendors and enjoy the festival before the day gets too hot.

Craft vendors will have handmade items including bath and body items, wooden bowls and birdhouses, hand blended dips and sauces, jewelry made from recycled materials, metal wall decor, paintings, wood carvings, candles, embroidered pillow wraps and aprons, doll dresses and tote bags and much more.

Callaham Orchards will have a tent set up where children of all ages can mine for gems.

The Spring Water Festival offers a wide selection of food items that festival goers are sure to enjoy. Eleven food vendors will offer their specialties.

There will be a number of special attractions this year including the Clemson Tiger and a living statue depicting the town’s founder West Allen Williams.For more information, the 2017 Spring Water Festival Program Tabloid is one of the inserts in this week’s Journal and will be available at the festival.