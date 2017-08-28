Arrest made in Piedmont shooting

Robert Lee McCall, 230 Long Rd., Piedmont has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime in connection with a shooting incident at 230 Long Road in Piedmont Saturday. According to reports, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a gun shot victim at the Long Road address. While Deputies were enroute to the incident location, the victim was taken to Piedmont Fire Department in a personal vehicle. Deputies located the victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, at the Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is stable condition. Deputies were told that the incident stemmed from a possible family related dispute.