Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Piedmont Saturday

At around 11:50 am Saturday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a gun shot victim at 230 Long Road in Piedmont. While Deputies were enroute to the incident location, the victim was taken to Piedmont Fire Department in a personal vehicle. Deputies located the victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, at the Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No charges have been filed at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Deputies were told that the incident stemmed from a possible family related dispute. The incident remains under investigation.