Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway around the county:

Building and Codes

1. 19 New Single-Family Dwelling Permits Issued

2. 2 Duplex Permits

3. 4 Addition/Renovation Permits

4. 7 Detached Garage/Accessory Building

5. 1 Demolition Permit

6. 2 Replacement Permits

7. 3 Swimming Pools

8. 73 Permits issued for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades including 3 Residential Solar Panel Permits

9. 5 Commercial Permits Including: Modular for Ridge Top Mulch & Supply, T-Mobile Interior Up-Fit, Solar Panels for Walmart in Powdersville, Henry Molding Solar PV Roof System, Smooth Cuts Barber Shop

10. 12 Mobile Home permits including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

11. Drawings submitted for: and Various resubmittals

Development Standards1. UPCOMING MEETINGS:1. District 4 Citizens Advisory Committee will meet on September 6, 2017 at 6:30pm to hear the following;1. Special Exception for Verizon Wireless to construct a 169’ Cellular Tower located at 1136 Brown Road, Anderson.2. Variance request for Highway 81 Storage to allow for a bufferyard reduction from Type III to Type I for property located at 3215 Highway 81N, Anderson.3. Variance request to allow for two additional wall signage for Anderson Heart located at 100 Gavotte Lane, Anderson.4. The Committee’s Recommendation will be presented to the Board of Zoning Appeals at their September 14, 2017 Meeting.2. SITE PLAN REVIEW:1. TTI Expansion Ryobi Drive, Anderson.2. Verizon Wireless proposed new 169’ cell tower located at 1136 Brown Road.3. LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:1. Wren High School Expansion Project located on Wigington Road.2. Advanced Riggins 12,000 square foot expansion located at 3 & 20 Road, Easley.3. Verizon Wireless Expansion located at 641 Old River Road, Pelzer.4. Williamston Commons, a PD, (Planned Development) Lot #3 approved for permitting.4. GRADING PERMITS APPROVED:1. Ingles, Powdersville2. Wren High School Expansion Project located on Wigington Road.

Roads & Bridges

Bridge Crews repaired guardrail on Baker Lane and began assessing bridges for preventative maintenance needs. It is much more cost effective to catch issues before they become too large to address easily.

Grading Crews replaced crosslines on both Roberts and Kay Drive. Work at Kay Drive required moving private water lines and increasing the size of the crossline.

Vegetation Crews continued trimming and mowing in all seven routes throughout the County.

Asphalt and Drainage Crews worked together on driveway aprons and assisted Wastewater and Solid Waste with projects.

Sign Crews inventoried signs used for the eclipse event and performed routine maintenance of signs.

All crews assisted with Monday’s eclipse events. Roads and Bridges provided 20 employees to the Blackout at the Civic Center and 7 employees to the Blackout at Green Pond.

Traffic counters were set out to perform traffic study on Circle Road, Powdersville Main, and Orr Road in Powdersville area.

Stormwater

Reviews were conducted for Lakeside RV (1st), Blue Eagle Rentals (3rd), Smith Mill Road Townhomes (1st), Vantage @ Powdersville Apartments (1st), and Midway Road Property (2nd).

Wastewater

The Town of Iva made 2 payments of $428.35 and $181.41 on their current balance of $671,834.07.

Met with the Town of Williamston to discuss future wastewater needs in the County.

Met with ReWa staff for options on disposal of grease and septic waste for Anderson County.

Performed 1 residential sewer tap inspection this week in The Enclave @ River Reserve.

Attended construction meeting for the TTI project. Contractors continue to remove rock and will blast again on Thursday, 8-24-17. The contractor was able to install 3 sections of 18 inch ductile iron pipe and prepare to set a manhole. 24 days left on completion of projects.

Betsey Tucker Line extension has been approved and in the process of designing and permitting.

Met with Anderson County Roads and Bridges to discuss drainage pipe replacement and paving for the drive at Leeward Landing pump station. Plans are to pave the driveway next week.

Met with consulting engineer to discuss two potential projects in Powdersville. Prepared sample calendar for the month of September 2017 to ensure all required pollutants are included in the sampling and analysis process