Leslie Martin named District One Teacher of the Year

Leslie Martin, United States History teacher at Powdersville High School was announced as the 2017-18 Anderson One District Teacher of the Year.
Martin earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from USC and most recently received a MA in Teaching American History and Government from Ashland University. She was the recipient of the James Madison Fellowship in 2015.
“I am honored to be named Anderson School District One’s Teacher of the Year,” Martin said, “Anderson One truly has a “tradition of excellence” and all I can strive for is to continue that tradition. I am proud to represent her many devoted educators.”
Martin’s principal, Dr. Chris Ferguson, said, “Leslie Martin embodies all of the qualities of an excellent teacher: knowledge, enthusiasm, and dedication. Her most important quality, however, is her ability to relate to and inspire her students. We are very proud of Ms. Martin and we are honored to have her represent both Powdersville High School and Anderson School District One.”
Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction said, “We were so happy to recognize Ms. Martin as the district teacher of the year. She will represent us well at the state level. We also announced two finalists and they were Pam White, Cedar Grove Elementary and Travis Guthrie, Palmetto Middle. All teachers of the year were honored at a luncheon following the ceremony.
Teachers of the Year
Cedar Grove Elementary –
4th grade teacher, Pam White
Concrete Primary –
K5 teacher, Candice Garrison
Hunt Meadows Elementary – 3rd grade teacher, Rachel Foster
Palmetto Elementary –
3rd grade teacher, Alisa Ellenburg
Powdersville Elementary –
4th grade teacher, Samantha Barnhill
Spearman Elementary –
3rd grade teacher, Victoria Schwartz
West Pelzer Elementary –
Guidance Counselor, Erin Clarke
Wren Elementary –
5th grade teacher, Delaney Sutton
Palmetto Middle –
Gateway Technology, Travis Guthrie
Powdersville Middle –
Band Director, Chris Mitchell
Wren Middle –
Librarian, Emily Pataky
Palmetto High – Math Teacher, Courtney Boyd
Powdersville High –
Social Studies, Leslie Martin
Wren High Social Studies, Katie King
Superintendent David Havird introduced the new administrators and introduced the first Anderson One Induction Teacher of the Year.
Michael Miller was selected from a group of 34 new teachers that taught for the first time during the 2016-2017 school year. Mr. Miller teaches 6th grade math at Wren Middle.
Assistant Superintendent Robbie Binnicker welcomed 86 new teachers to the district and announced the Support Person of the year, Lyn Ridlehoover, administrative assistant at Wren High.
Ms. Ridlehoover said, “What a blessing it is to work in Anderson School District One. Anderson One provides support and provides the necessary resources for us to be productive in our jobs.”
Support Staff of the Year
Cedar Grove – Donna Chapman
Concrete – Joan Smith
Hunt Meadows – Tanya Ouzts
Palmetto Elem – William Peppers
Powdersville Elem – Jamie Vance
Spearman Elem – Nick Morra
West Pelzer Elem – Michelle Vickery
Wren Elem – Summer Wilson
Palmetto Mid – Rhonda Burrell
Powdersville Mid – Kathy Moyers
Wren Mid – Jackie Strong
Palmetto High – Anne Mullinax
Wren High – Lyn Ridlehoover
Teachers were welcomed back with the Powdersville High School pep band and cheerleaders.
Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent, discussed new instructional initiatives and introduced the District Teachers of the year. The opening was led by Chad Mustin, teacher at Powdersville Middle School, Dr. Chris Ferguson, principal at Powdersville High; student body president, Rebecca Fleetwood, Powdersville High; Carrie Birchfield, student body president at Powdersville Middle; Cooper Cook, Powdersville Elementary and Jackson Gannon, Will Gannon, Sadie Parks, Isabella Smith and Cash Campbell, students at Concrete Primary. Gentry Upton, grandson of Mike and Nancy Upton, Anderson County Board and Anderson School District One School Board respectively, sang the National Anthem.