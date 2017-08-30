Leslie Martin named District One Teacher of the Year

Anderson School District One teachers and administrators celebrated the first week back for teachers at the annual kick off meeting, held at Powdersville High School August 18.

Leslie Martin, United States History teacher at Powdersville High School was announced as the 2017-18 Anderson One District Teacher of the Year.

Martin earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from USC and most recently received a MA in Teaching American History and Government from Ashland University. She was the recipient of the James Madison Fellowship in 2015.

Anderson One Superintendent David Havird said, “Ms. Martin is an outstanding teacher and well deserving of this award. She is the epitome of a teacher that is about continuous growth and professional development. She has made such a positive impact on students and their achievement at Powdersville High.”

Martin’s principal, Dr. Chris Ferguson, said, “Leslie Martin embodies all of the qualities of an excellent teacher: knowledge, enthusiasm, and dedication. Her most important quality, however, is her ability to relate to and inspire her students. We are very proud of Ms. Martin and we are honored to have her represent both Powdersville High School and Anderson School District One.”

Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction said, “We were so happy to recognize Ms. Martin as the district teacher of the year. She will represent us well at the state level. We also announced two finalists and they were Pam White, Cedar Grove Elementary and Travis Guthrie, Palmetto Middle. All teachers of the year were honored at a luncheon following the ceremony.

(Pictured l-r – front) Candice Garrison, Victoria Schwartz, Samantha Barnhill, Leslie Martin, Emily Pataky, Delaney Sutton, Rachel Foster (back) Erin Clarke, Katie King, Chris Mitchell, Travis Guthrie, Courtney Boyd, Alyssa Ellenburg, Pam White Teachers of the Year

Cedar Grove Elementary –

4th grade teacher, Pam White

Concrete Primary –

K5 teacher, Candice Garrison

Hunt Meadows Elementary – 3rd grade teacher, Rachel Foster

Palmetto Elementary –

3rd grade teacher, Alisa Ellenburg

Powdersville Elementary –

4th grade teacher, Samantha Barnhill

Spearman Elementary –

3rd grade teacher, Victoria Schwartz

West Pelzer Elementary –

Guidance Counselor, Erin Clarke

Wren Elementary –

5th grade teacher, Delaney Sutton

Palmetto Middle –

Gateway Technology, Travis Guthrie

Powdersville Middle –

Band Director, Chris Mitchell

Wren Middle –

Librarian, Emily Pataky

Palmetto High – Math Teacher, Courtney Boyd

Powdersville High –

Social Studies, Leslie Martin

Wren High Social Studies, Katie King

Superintendent David Havird introduced the new administrators and introduced the first Anderson One Induction Teacher of the Year.

Michael Miller was selected from a group of 34 new teachers that taught for the first time during the 2016-2017 school year. Mr. Miller teaches 6th grade math at Wren Middle.

Assistant Superintendent Robbie Binnicker welcomed 86 new teachers to the district and announced the Support Person of the year, Lyn Ridlehoover, administrative assistant at Wren High.

Ms. Ridlehoover said, “What a blessing it is to work in Anderson School District One. Anderson One provides support and provides the necessary resources for us to be productive in our jobs.”

Support Staff of the Year

Cedar Grove – Donna Chapman

Concrete – Joan Smith

Hunt Meadows – Tanya Ouzts

Palmetto Elem – William Peppers

Powdersville Elem – Jamie Vance

Spearman Elem – Nick Morra

West Pelzer Elem – Michelle Vickery

Wren Elem – Summer Wilson

Palmetto Mid – Rhonda Burrell

Powdersville Mid – Kathy Moyers

Wren Mid – Jackie Strong

Palmetto High – Anne Mullinax

Wren High – Lyn Ridlehoover

Teachers were welcomed back with the Powdersville High School pep band and cheerleaders.

Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent, discussed new instructional initiatives and introduced the District Teachers of the year. The opening was led by Chad Mustin, teacher at Powdersville Middle School, Dr. Chris Ferguson, principal at Powdersville High; student body president, Rebecca Fleetwood, Powdersville High; Carrie Birchfield, student body president at Powdersville Middle; Cooper Cook, Powdersville Elementary and Jackson Gannon, Will Gannon, Sadie Parks, Isabella Smith and Cash Campbell, students at Concrete Primary. Gentry Upton, grandson of Mike and Nancy Upton, Anderson County Board and Anderson School District One School Board respectively, sang the National Anthem.

School began August 15 for over 1,000 faculty and staff in Anderson One. Over 86 new teachers have been hired for the 17-18 school year due to retirements, transfers and growth. Four schools have new principals this year. August 22 was the first student day with 10016, a record first day for Anderson One.