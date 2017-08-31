Trinity and Calvary collect for hurricane relief

Trinity Baptist Church is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana. A transfer truck is in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church for disaster collection. You may drop off items at Trinity Baptist or Calvary Baptist.

The truck will head to Texas on September 5 or 6. You may continue to drop off supplies at either location. They are planning on collecting enough supplies to take another truck to the affected areas next week.

Suggested items to donate are:

FOOD: pop-top canned goods, dry cereal, canned meat, peanut butter, dry milk, 100% fruit juice, Gatorade, pre-packaged snack items. Also bottled water and gallons of water, and pet food.

CLEANING SUPPLIES: bleach, disinfectant, mops, buckets, rubber/plastic gloves, sponges, brooms, trash bags.

CHILDREN’S ITEMS: diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, baby food.

BEDDING: blankets, sheets, pillows, sleeping bags, cots.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES: non-prescription drugs, Band-Aids, medical tape, ointments, disinfectant spray.

PAPER SUPPLIES: plates, bowls, cups, paper towels, toilet paper, plastic flatware.

You can also donate money and items will be purchased by the mission team and taken to the drop off site.

You may also donate online at www.heartswithhands.org