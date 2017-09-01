Boil water advisory in Williamston until further notice

Any customers of the Williamston water system are advised to vigorously boil any water used for drinking or cooking for at least one minute. A main distribution line in the Williamston system washed out Thursday. Any ice made in the home after that time should not be used. This advisory is in effect until further notice, and is expected to be in force throughout the weekend.

Heavy rain caused some concrete to break and damage a 12 inch water main on Minor Street last night around 2 a.m. A large portion of the pipe had to be replaced and water samples are being tested for contaminants at this time.