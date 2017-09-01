Couple charged with death of infant by child abuse

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Nathan Lee Roach, 36, of Williamston, with Murder/Homicide by Child Abuse and Cheyenne Michelle Otto, 19, of Easley, with Murder/Homicide by Child Abuse, aiding and abetting.

On August 21, 2017 at approximately 8pm, Deputies responded to a residence on Mahaffey Rd in Williamston in reference to a juvenile in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 7 month old Camden Shaw Kidder was being transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. On August 25, 2017 ACSO Investigators were notified by hospital personnel that baby Camden had died.

Both Roach and Otto are currently being booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. Bond information is not yet known.

No further arrests are expected.

“We are heartbroken over this case”, stated Sheriff Chad McBride. “The detective working this case has said that it is one of the worst cases of child abuse he has seen in his 40 years of law enforcement.” Sheriff McBride further stated, “The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seeking justice for baby Camden.”