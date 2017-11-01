Craft survives another week on “The Voice”

Piedmont’s 21-year-old singer Ashland Craft survived another week of competition on NBC’s “The Voice,” Monday, and will go to the live rounds.

Craft faced off against 23-year-old Chloe Kohanski in the knockout rounds. Craft performed a Southern Rock version of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” while Kohanski sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

Prior to her performance, Craft said she was looking forward to performing the Bon Jovi song because “it shows a different side of me as an artist.”

Coach Miley Cyrus said that Craft “could totally be the female Chris Stapleton,” while guest coach Kelly Clarkson told Craft, “Girl, you’re gonna be a force in country music.”

After the two singers performed, coach Jennifer Hudson told Craft, “To me, you’re a star,” while Blake Shelton said that Craft gave “another pitch-perfect … awesome performance.”

Cyrus said it was a tough decision, but she ultimately chose Craft because “I believe in her.”

Kohanski was eliminated from Cyrus’ team, but both Hudson and Shelton tried to steal her for their teams; she ultimately chose to go with Shelton’s team.

The next episode of “The Voice” on Monday will feature more knockout rounds; Craft will return in the coming weeks for the live rounds.