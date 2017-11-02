Pelzer Heritage Commission applying for Brownfields Cleanup Grant

The Pelzer Heritage Commission (PHC) is submitting another Brownfields Cleanup Grant Application to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct additional cleanup activities at the Upper Pelzer Mill Site. The site includes 13.44-acres located on Stevenson Street in Pelzer. The grant amount being requested is a total of $200,000.

If funded, the grant will be used for cleanup work and community outreach. The cleanup work will be performed in accordance with one of the alternatives outlined in the Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA). The purpose of the ABCA is to evaluate various cleanup/management alternatives for contaminated soils.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 6 pm at the Pelzer Community Building in the Monkey Park, Highway 20 for input and information on the project. Interested citizens are invited to attend the meeting, a spokesperson said.

Representatives of PHC are working on preparation of the grant application and the draft ABCA. The draft ABCA will be available for public comment for 30 days starting Friday, November 10, 2017, and ending Monday, December 11, 2017. The draft grant application will be available for public comment beginning Friday, November 10, 2017, and ending Tuesday, November 14, 2017, prior to the grant submission on November 16, 2017.

These documents will also be available at West Pelzer Municipal Center at 30 Main Street, West Pelzer, South Carolina, beginning Friday, November 10, 2017. Community input is an integral part of brownfields cleanup.

Public and community-based organizations are encouraged to attend the information meeting, review the draft grant application and ABCA and provide comments.

Interested citizens and community-based organizations are also encouraged to contact Dianne Lollis, Larry Coker, or Gail Rawls Jeter to provide comments and/or show support. Please contact or send any comments about the grant application and/or draft ABCA to one of the following:

Dianne Lollis Pelzer Heritage Commission (864) 847-5743 – Phone & Fax or email at missetta@charter.net

Larry Coker Pelzer Heritage Commission (864) 243- 9120 or email lcoker8@att.net

Gail Rawls Jeter Cardno, Inc 1812 Lincoln Street, Suite 301 Columbia, South Carolina 29201/ Email Gail.Jeter@Cardno.com, phone (803) 929-6059 or fax (803) 851-1328.