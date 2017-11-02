Pelzer voters to decide on mayor, council

Pelzer voters will go to the polls next Tuesday, November 7, to decide on a new mayor and all four seats on council are open. Current council members Roger Scott and Kimberly Wilson are running for mayor, and are the only two candidates for that office.

Six people, including incumbents Will Ragland and Olene Bear, are running. In addition to the incumbents, Gary ‘Garbo’ Pridmore, Michael Matthews, Teresa Ramsey and Eddie Waits are candidates for those seats. Waits is running as a write-in candidates and his name will not appear on the ballot. Candidate Sandi Jeanes has withdrawn from the election.

Both elections are non-partisan and no party affiliation will be on the ballot. In the event of a tie, any run-off will be held two weeks after the general election, on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Anderson County Board of Elections will conduct the elections.

Polling place will be at the Pelzer Community Building located at 25 Park Street.