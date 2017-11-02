West Allen Williams Heritage and Old Time Music Festival Saturday

The West Allen Williams Heritage and Old Time Music Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 am until 6 pm at the Williamston Municipal Building Auditorium. Admission is free. The festival will feature local history displays, live local and regional music and concessions. Anyone interested in participating by having a display with old photos, memorabilia, antiques or related items. is welcome. There is a $10 fee per table. Checks can be made payable to PACAC and mailed to: PACAC PO Box 645 Williamston, SC 29697.

The festival is sponsored by the Palmetto Area Cultural Arts Center at The Artory.

Event supporter Connie Barnwell said, “The West Allen Williams Heritage and Old-time Music Festival is entering its fourth year. It will be held at Town Hall in the new refurbished auditorium. The entire areas surrounding the Williamston area are invited to come and participate.”

Barnwell said, “This festival is named after Williamston’s founder but it isn’t just about West Allen Williams.”

“Anyone, place, church, business or civic organization is invited to come and share your history from beginning to present,” Barnwell said. “You can rent table to display old artifacts of pictures, memorabilia, of your history and genealogy.”

“Come and enjoy the day of sharing, enjoying the many groups of musicians, good food and fellowship,” Barnwell said.