Obituaries Week of November 8, 2017

BOBBY JONES

PELZER—Bobby Ray Jones, 71, husband of Jerralene Linda Kelly Jones, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Willie Thomas “W.T.” “Bill” and Beatrice Simmons Jones. A retiree from Foster’s Meats and Thomas Brothers Ham Company, he was a member of the White Plains Masonic Lodge, a York Rite Mason, and a Hejaz Shriner. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World and Big Creek Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and taught Sunday School.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Renae Phillips (Phil) of Belton, Kelley Skowronek (Phil) of Stafford, VA; sister, Willie Mae Kelly of Easley; grandchildren, Kayla Bayne (Darryl), Luke Phillips (Brittany), Jacob and Rachel Skowronek; and great-grandson, Granger Bayne.

Visitation was held Saturday, November 4, from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service followed at 2:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers were accepted, or memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 141, Piedmont, SC 29673, or Big Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187, Williamston, SC 29697.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

LENORA D. KING

PELZER – Lenora Davis King, 91, widow of Charles Edward King, Jr., passed away Friday, November 3, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Wideman and Martha Ellen Lockaby Davis and her adoptive parents, the late Frank Perry and Mary Cole Davis. She retired from Great American Tank Wash and was a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Leslie Childers (William) of Fork Shoals and Peggy Alverson of Williamston; grandchildren, Matthew Childers (Christy), Kim Baldwin (Larry) and Kristy Burroughs; 6 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; 6 half siblings; multiple nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Charlie Childers.

A graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at Washington Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Stan Candler and Larry Baldwin officiating.

Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.

The family is at the home.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

KATHLEEN MULL

Kathleen Gentry Mull, 90, of Clinton, widow of Lonnie Ernest Mull, died Friday, November 3, 2017.

Formerly of Piedmont, she had resided at Bailey Manor in Clinton since 2009.

Born in Starr, she was a daughter of the late John Wesley and Lillie Mae Garrett Gentry. She was retired from the Kendall Company and was a member of Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Mull of Joanna.

Funeral service was held Monday, November 6 in the Chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

TOMMY NICHOLS

Thomas “Tommy” Steven Nichols, 64, of Pelzer, husband of Debra Eskew Nichols, died Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Charles Leon and Emogene Porter Nichols.

He was a retired machine operator.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Amie Moore and Stephen Nichols; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Becky Davis and Lynn Cannady.

Funeral service was held Friday, November 3 in the Northwest Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.

WAYNE ULRICH, SR.

Wayne Richard Ulrich, Sr., 88, of Pelzer, husband of the late Jean Fasnacht Ulrich, died Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Born in Lambertsville, MI, he was a son of the late John Adam and Ella Marie Warner Ulrich.

He is survived by children, Wayne R. Ulrich, Jr. of Williamston; Deborah Smith of Pelzer, Daniel Adam Ulrich of Pelzer; sisters, Joan Merkey, Ora Bell Bomgardner; 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 141, Piedmont, SC 29673.

VIRGINIA D. MAJOR

Virginia D. Major (Jyn), wife of the late Frank L. Major, passed away on October 26, 2017 on Hilton Head Island, SC. She was born in Anderson County to Virginia Hall and William Dickson February 26, 1917 and spent most of her adult life in Williamston, S. C. An avid reader and great storyteller, her greatest pleasure in later years was fulfilling her lifelong dream of writing five books. Earlier this year, most of her loving family and friends gathered together to celebrate her life on her 100th birthday.

Surviving are her two children, Margaret M. Tolly of Hilton Head Island and David A. Major and his wife, Robin, of Brentwood, California; four grandchildren, Lisa T. Lane of Lexington, Evie T. Jones and her husband, Sam, of Columbia, John N. Tolly and wife, Kimberly, of Hilton Head Island and Travis L. Brank and his wife, Jennifer, of Easley; three great-grandchildren, Peter Lane, III, Kaya Tolly and Connor Brank.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.

NICOLE LEE SCOTT

Nicole Lee Scott, 28, of Piedmont, died November 1, 2017.

She was daughter of James and Karen Scott.

She is survived by her parents, brother, Michael Scott of Edgefield; and sister, Robyn Anderson of Powdersville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 7 at Waycross Baptist Church in Pelzer.