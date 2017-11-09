Enel Green Power volunteers

Leading renewable energy owner and operator Enel Green Power North America (EGP-NA) recently carried out its annual Green Up Our Community Week, where the company participates in volunteer activities across North America to give back to the local communities it operates in. EGP-NA has a strong presence in the area with its Pelzer Hydro Plant in Anderson County. EGP-NA employees from hydro plants across the Southeast used last week to volunteer at fire stations that were affected by recent hurricanes in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia. At these stations, they repaired and cleaned sidewalks, washed trucks, cleaned up storage, and restocked supplies.

During the week of October 9, 2017, Enel Green Power North America, Inc. (EGP-NA), a leading owner and operator of renewable power plants in the U.S. and Canada, hosted its annual Green Up Our Community Week event series in areas neighboring its offices and renewable energy project sites, including in South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. Held nationally each year in communities where EGP-NA is present, the program’s purpose is to make these locations better places to work, play, learn, and live.

EGP-NA employees from offices and power plants located across the U.S. and Canada gathered at various sites to take part in activities aimed at enhancing public spaces. In total, EGP-NA partnered with 20 community organizations in 19 different North American locations to volunteer their time and hard work to give back to the local communities.

In the Southeast region, EGP-NA employees from the following hydroelectric plants volunteered at local fire stations that were affected by the recent hurricanes: Ware Shoals Hydro, Milstead Hydro, High Shoals Hydro, Pelzer Hydro, Coneross Hydro, Cherokee Falls Hydro, and Fries Hydro. Volunteers from these projects repaired and cleaned sidewalks, washed trucks, cleaned up storage, and restocked supplies for the Ware Shoals, Piedmont, Fries, and Summersville Fire Departments. EGP-NA employees were grateful for the opportunity to support local efforts to maintain the beauty of and safety of these communities.

“From scholarship programs to local job creation to community enhancement proposals, EGP-NA consistently aims to improve the areas surrounding its projects through a wide range of initiatives organized to benefit each unique community,” said Melissa Morgante, Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for Enel Green Power North America. “The time that our teams dedicate to Green Up Our Community each year is a part of these efforts, and is representative of EGP-NA’s commitment to be good neighbors and valuable citizens in the places where we operate.”

Within the Southeast region of the U.S. EGP-NA owns and operates eight hydroelectric projects. Combined, these sites represent 15.59 MW of renewable energy capacity. Each year, EGP-NA hydropower plants across North America produce more than 900 GWh of energy, which is equivalent to the amount of energy needed to power more than 75,000 U.S. households annually.