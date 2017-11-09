Envision Williamston awards Facade Grants totaling $12,000

A total of $12,000 was awarded to local business and property owners in the first phase of the Envision Williamston Facade Grant Program earlier this year.

The following were awarded:

Vacant; for rent – 539 W. Main, Tommy Ellison $2,000.

Storage; for rent – 537 W. Main, Tommy Ellison $2,000.

Turner’s Barber Shop – 533 W. Main, Jack Turner $1,500.

Composite rendering for West Main Shopping Center Architectural support $500.

Cooley’s Barber Shop – 30 E. Main, Kenneth Cooley $500.

Storage/Storefront – 10 Greenville Dr., Ed Campbell Properties $1,000.

Williamston Laundromat – 12 Greenville Dr., Ed Campbell Properties, $1,000.

Twice the Ice – 20 Greenville Dr., Chris Trotter $1,500.

Curb Market – 508 Greenville Dr. Nehil Patel $1,000.

House of Pizza – 14 N. Hamilton St., Mo Farhan $1,000

Total awarded $12,000.

Applications for round two of the Envision Williamston “Façade Improvement Grant Program,” will be accepted through this Friday, Nov. 10.

Eligible applicants include owners of commercial properties and owners/managers of businesses located within the Town of Williamston. Business owners/managers who are leasing a building for which improvements are proposed must submit a letter from the owner giving consent and approval of proposed project plans.

For more information contact Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall at 12 W. Main Street Williamston, SC 29697 Email: sonyacew@gmail.com or at 864-847-7473.