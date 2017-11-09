Envision Williamston Phase 2 Facade Grant deadline Nov. 10

Applications for round two of the Envision Williamston “Façade Improvement Grant Program,” will be accepted through this Friday, Nov. 10.

Eligible applicants include owners of commercial properties and owners/managers of businesses located within the Town of Williamston. Business owners/managers who are leasing a building for which improvements are proposed must submit a letter from the owner giving consent and approval of proposed project plans.

The grant program is intended to stimulate improvements to the exterior of commercial buildings within the Town of Williamston. Funding for the program is being provided through the Palmetto Business Association in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and Envision Williamston. A five-person Façade Improvement Steering Committee (FISC) will oversee the project.

Grant awards can range from $500 to $2,000. Applicants must match 50% of the total cost or more. For example, on a $4,000 sign or awning project, you would be eligible for a grant of up to $2,000. Your share would be only $2,000. That is a savings of $2,000 to you!

Eligible expenditures shall include expenses related solely to exterior improvements. Allowable improvements include exterior building improvements (cosmetic and/or structural), painting, signage, windows, and awnings which are visible from the street.

Application forms and guidance can be found on the Envision Williamston website at www.envisionwilliamston.com under “Programs.”

For more information contact Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall at 12 W. Main Street Williamston, SC 29697 Email: sonyacew@gmail.com or at 864-847-7473.