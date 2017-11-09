Two arrested in Homeland Security drug bust in Pelzer

On Octobeer 19, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office NIU and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 44B Lyman Street in Pelzer. According to ACSO, Michael Darby and Teresa Crews were both found to be occupying the residence and were in possession of approximately 547 grams of methamphetamine and multiple firearms. Both Darby and Crews were arrested at the residence. Darby was subsequently charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Crews was subsequently charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.