Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a shooting last week at the Town and Country Lounge in which one person was injured. The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to reports, two men in their 60s were arguing about a past dispute when the argument turned physical and one man shot the other in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who was shot was taken by EMS to AnMed. There were no charges filed and the shooting remains under investigation. Due to the holiday period and changes at the Sheriff’s Office no additional information was available as of press time.