The Journal

All area businesses invited

The Palmetto Business Association (PBA) will start off the new year with a regular membership luncheon meeting on January 17, 2017 at 12 noon at Williamston Town Hall. There is no charge for this meeting and all business owners, regardless of previous membership standing, are encouraged to attend to learn of the new opportunities that the PBA will offer this year.

Incoming PBA President Blake Sanders said, “The Pametto Business Association is eager to build on the successes of our local business partners and past events. The New Year brings new opportunities for encouragement and engagement within our organization. With a renewed vision of “Building Communities,” the PBA hopes that you’ll choose to be engaged in the many occasions for networking, volunteering, and marketing.”

If you have any questions about the Palmetto Business Association or would like additional information about partnerships with our local community, contact PBA President Blake Sanders by email at bsanders@westpelzer.com.