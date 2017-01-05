The Journal

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has located missing teenager Taylor Bowman. According to reports at approximately 8:30 pm Wednesday evening, the GCSO was notified by the Seneca Police Department that they had located Bowman in their jurisdiction. She appeared to be in good condition and was not being held against her will. A GCSO spokesperson said once investigators gather additional information they will hopefully be able to determine how the incident transpired. No further details are being released at this time.

Teen reported missing