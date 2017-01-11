The Journal

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the following:

EASLEY

Jan. 9 – J.T. Bowers responded to 100 Nellstone Court, where Keith Wilson reported that someone had entered his pickup truck and stolen a Glock 19 and a Stihl chainsaw. The loss was set at $1000.

PELZER

Jan. 6 – J.T. Smith responded to the 7-11 Convenience Store at the corner of Midway Road and Hwy. 8, where Evan Cabaniss reported that he had left his 2005 GMC Yukon at the pumps, filling up while he went inside to purchase some food. He looked out the window and saw a white male get in his vehicle and drive off. He gave chase and saw the vehicle turn left onto Midway Road. Store video confirmed his story. The loss was estimated at $10,000.

Jan. 7 -J.T. Bowers was on patrol in the area of Exit 32 at Highway 8 when he saw a Mercedes with a paper tag. He followed the vehicle and saw that it had a brake light out. Upon stopping the vehicle he discovered that the driver, Dale Kay, WM, 57, 5’11″, 195 pounds, gray/brn, had a suspended driver’s license. He was placed in custody and transported to ACDC.

Jan. 8 – T.R. Chapman responded to 104 Bent Creek Dr. in reference to a subject that was involved in a petit larceny incident. Upon arriving he encountered Dale Kay, WM, 57, 5’11″, 195 pounds, gray/brn, and asked for permission to search him. Kay agreed, and subsequently discovered a small baggie of a substance that Kay admitted was methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and transported to ACDC.

PIEDMONT

Jan. 6 – R.T. Duncan was on patrol in the area of Hwy. 86 and River Road when he observed a vehicle with a broken tail light. Upon stopping the vehicle, he saw an open container of beer in the vehicle. He asked the driver Brandon McAlister, WM, 20, 6’0, 160 pounds, red/brn about it and he stated that it was a friend’s and had been there for some time. Duncan noticed a smell of marijuana and asked if he could search the car. During the search he found a small amount of marijuana and placed McAlister under arrest.

Jan. 6 – J.T. Smith responded to two locations on Evert Drive, where Mequita McCarthy (200 Evert Dr.)and Katherine Barker (300 Evert Dr.) both reported that their vehicles had been entered and ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen.

Jan. 8 – B.N. Ham received a telephone report from Hunter Garrett reporting the theft of a saddle from his horse trailer. The loss was estimated at $700.

Jan. 9 – C.C. Wood received a telephone report from Carol Berry, of Piedmont, that while shopping at the Sav-A-Lot supermarket, her coin purse was stolen. It contained sixty dollars, her driver’s license and a debit card.