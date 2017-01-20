-
Subscribe
News Archive
-
Shop Online
- Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
SCPA AD
Two vehicle accident – Whilden Drive
Two injured – South Greenville
Palmetto Business Association starts year under new leadership
Mayor to focus on capital improvements during second term
Wren High receives Blue Ribbon Lighthouse award
Woodmont to induct five into Athletic Hall of Fame
Former Greenville Postmaster pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Two plead guilty to federal drug charges
Kinder Morgan fuel cleanup continues to get council attention
Around the County . . .
Williamston Police Report
Anderson County Sheriff’s Report
Obituaries Week of January 18, 2017
Truck fire – Williamston
Two vehicle accident
Woodmont High to induct five into Athletic Hall of Fame