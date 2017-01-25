The Journal

A wanted suspect, James Thaddeus Robinson, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, January 24. He was seen about 3:50am that morning in a red Ford Fusion on E. River Street in Anderson. The vehicle displayed an improper tag. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Robinson fled the scene. The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later on Trail Road at Wilson Road outside of Belton, after the suspect’s vehicle struck a curb causing a tire to flatten. Robinson was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center just after 5:00am and served with two outstanding warrants for Grand Larceny. Charges are also pending for failure to stop and possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle Robinson was driving at the time of the pursuit was reported as stolen from Greer.

EASLEY

Jan. 20 – P.D. Marter met with Kim Sullivan at her home at 2523 River Road where she reported that both her vehicles had been entered and ransacked. Two debit cards and a variety of CDs was taken. The loss was estimated at $150.

Jan. 21 – T.R. Chapman responded to 116 Elrod Rd. where he encountered Joseph Holdbrooks, WM, 52, and Benjamin Holdbrooks, WM, 34, 5’9″, 185 pounds, brn/brn in an argument over Benjamin’s drinking. During the interview, Benjamin continued to threaten the older man, and was placed under arrest for assault and battery, third degree. He was transported to ACDC.

Jan. 21 – A.S. Rivas received a telephone report from the clerk at the BP Station at 2900 Hwy. 153 who reported the shoplifting theft of two suitcases of beer and two packs of nuts. The loss was estimated at $22.00.

Jan 21 – C.P. Huff received a telephone report of a stolen NC license plate, CHP7013, from Naomi Fuller at 449 Osteen Hill Rd.

Jan. 21 – D. McQueen responded to Associate Asset Recovery at 1055 Easley Highway, where Peter Hafler reported that a 2014 Camaro that had been repossessed earlier had been stolen. Surveillance video showed a subject enter the storage lot and back the car into the fences until they collapsed, and then he drove off in the car. The losses, including the car and the fences, came to $34,000.

Jan. 22 – B.C. Scroggs responded to the 7-11 Convenience Store at 2312 Easley Highway, where Darius Bigby reported the theft of his pink and gray mountain bike, valued at $150.

Jan. 22 – A.S. Rivas received a telephone complaint from Jonathan Edwards, of 2 McElrath St., concerning the theft of a set of wrenches from his truck, valued at $50.00.

WILLIAMSTON

Jan. 20 – J.M. Fowler was on patrol on Joe Black Rd. when he observed a 2005 Nissan Frontier leave the trailer park at that location. The vehicle had been mentioned in an earlier advisory and the license tag revealed the tag had been suspended for cancellation of insurance. He stopped the vehicle and discovered that the driver, David Luker, WM, 18, 6’2″, 220 pounds, brn/blue, of Liberty, had a suspended license. He took him into custody and transported him to ACDC.

Jan. 22 – A.S. Rivas received a telephone complaint from Mary Bagwell, of Welcome Rd., that someone had broken into her shed and stolen several items, valued at $80.00.

Jan. 22 – J.M. Fowler observed a 1998 Honda on South Hamilton St. The car was driving erratically and he initiated a traffic stop. He observed a ball bat wedged between the driver’s seat and car door and removed Andrew Lee, WM, 28, 6’1″, 210 pounds brn/brn, of Easley from the vehicle. A subsequent consensual search of the vehicle revealed several grams of marijuana and six hundred dollars in cash. Lee was cited for simple possession of marijuana.

Jan. 22 – A.N. Killingsworth responded to 13 Pinewood Dr. where Brandon Reed reported the theft of a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun from his car. The loss was estimated at $350.