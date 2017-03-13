The Journal

Workers with Electric City Signs install the final pieces of a new electronic message board on the river rock monument base for an electronic sign that is being placed in front of the Williamston Municipal Center. The new sign, which is another Envision Williamston project, will include Historic Williamston and Envision Williamston artwork, the Town seal, and a Daktronic 4’x7’ color double sided LED sign mounted on the rock base. The electronic sign will be used to advertise specials events, festivals, meetings and other activites going on within the town.