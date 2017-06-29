Driver injured – West Calhoun Road

Cheddar firefighters along with EMS personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident on West Calhoun Road Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car apparently lost control of the car and ran off the roadway striking a concrete culvert. The car narrowly missed hitting a utility pole. The driver was taken to the hospital by EMS. (Photo by David Rogers)
Pelzer Town Council to hold special called meeting July 1 to...
The Journal -
Pelzer Town Council will hold a special called meeting on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Pelzer Town Hall. Final reading on...