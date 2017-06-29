    Driver injured – West Calhoun Road

    By
    The Journal
    -
    0
    210

    Cheddar firefighters along with EMS personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident on West Calhoun Road Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car apparently lost control of the car and ran off the roadway striking a concrete culvert. The car narrowly missed hitting a utility pole. The driver was taken to the hospital by EMS. (Photo by David Rogers)

