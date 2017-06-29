Town of Williamston Freedom Celebration July 1

The Town of Williamston will host their annual Freedom Celebration and Fireworks event on Saturday, July 1. There will be food vendors, live music, a cruise in and car show with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be in Mineral Spring Park serving from 12 noon until. Food vendors include

Hey Bo Sassy Sow BBQ, TKO Funnel Cakes, and Grandma’s homemade Ice Cream. There will be inflatables and a trackless train for kids beginning at 6 p.m. Jukebox 45, a classic oldies rock and roll band featuring songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. will perform on the Amphitheater stage beginning at 7 p. m.

The band covers some of the greatest musicians of all times including Bill Haley and the Comets, The Everly Brothers, The Righteous Brothers, Bee Gees, Elvis and many more.

The Williamston Fire Department and McDonald’s will sponsor a cruise-in at the Town Square Center parking lot which begins at 5 p.m. Cruise-in participants who purchase a $1 ticket will have the opportunity to win $50 at each of three drawings at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

McDonald’s will have $1 food and drink specials.

The Town of Williamston is sponsoring the fireworks show which will begin around 9:30 p.m.at the ballfield area behind the Municipal Center.

Pictured are fireworks during the Whitefield Baptist Church fireworks show held Sunday June 25. There was a large turnout to watch the show along with music and food. (Photo by Mike Gowan)