Two arrested in storage building break in – Townville

A Williamston woman was one of two people arrested in connection with a break-in at the Caribbean Storage on Highway 24 in Townville last week.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, three subjects, two female and one male, in a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck were seen by the property owner attempting to leave the facility with items from one of the storage units. The property owner noticed items dropping out of the bed of the truck, but the vehicle’s occupants didn’t stop to retrieve them. He also discovered an open storage unit and decided to approach the vehicle at the gate of the facility as the individuals were attempting to leave.



The owner of the property then attempted to detain the individuals by holding them at gunpoint when the driver of the vehicle fled, narrowly missing the property owner. The property owner, along with one other person followed the suspect’s pickup truck on Highway 24 where the two lost sight of the vehicle near Anchor Point.

A short time later, the vehicle was located on Marina Road with the individuals still inside. The storage facility owner again attempted to detain the suspects while waiting for deputies to arrive. At that point, all three individuals fled on foot in different directions.

Arriving deputies were able to immediately take one female subject, who ran towards the lake, into custody. This individual was identified as Marina Brittany Wood, 27 of Williamston.

A second female, 23 year old Katherine Kaitlyn-Nicole Duffell of Anderson, was apprehended by a responding Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Charges are pending for both females.

The male subject is currently at large; however, Sheriff’s Deputies believe they have his identity and are attempting to locate him. There is no threat to the public at this time.