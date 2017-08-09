Citadel Cadets with “Miss Annie Lee”

Cadets from The Citadel prepare Williamston’s historic cannon for transportation to Charleston. Williamston Town Council approved a resolution Monday to allow the Civil War cannon known as “Miss Annie Lee” to be displayed at The Citadel in Charleston and at the Anderson County Museum. Details are still being worked out and the cannon will be taken to Charleston soon. A special ceremony is being planned for when the cannon leave Williamston for it’s journey to Charleston. (Photo by David Rogers)

Council approves resolution to allow display of historic cannon

Williamston’s Historic Cannon to display at The Citadel -“Miss Annie Lee”