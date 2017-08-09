West Pelzer adopts comprehensive plan

By Stan Welch

The West Pelzer Town Council met Monday night and adopted the town’s comprehensive plan by unanimous vote. The plan, largely prepared by the county planning department, deals with ten different areas, including transportation, land use, and economic development.

They also unanimously adopted the town’s amended joint public works department policy and procedures manual. The main change in the manual is an increase in future tap fees. The installation of taps in the past was set so low that the town actually spent several hundred dollars to put one in. The new fees avoid that; the fee applies only to taps installed henceforth.



Mayor Blake Sanders explained that the policy also includes a limit of five hundred dollars for materials or other needs without approval of the town council. Sanders also assured the council that Pelzer also follows that same policy.

The public works section of the town clerk’s report reflects the completion of all water line upgrades, including testing of the lines. Power has been delivered to the Spring Street lift station; the Arthur Davis lift station is awaiting completion from Duke Energy. Roads that have been cut to install lines will be paved by the end of the month, as well as other roads approved by the Anderson County Transportation Committee.

Some of the streets being paved include Evans, Drake, Smith, and Burkett Street. Mayor Sanders also reported that enough funds had been moved around to effect the repairs to Spring Street that Councilman Jeanes has been advocating for several months.

Several other dates were announced, beginning with the dedication of the new municipal center on September 4. A tentative date of September 15 has been set for the grand opening of 26 Main, a new pizza place, where the pizzas will be hand tossed. October 7 is the date for the town’s popular mile long yard sale. Westy’s Vintage Market will open on October 21, and Pumpkinpalooza is slated for October 28.