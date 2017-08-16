Williamston installing new radio read water meters

The first AMI radio read meter went into the ground Tuesday morning in Williamston. The new meter will enable the water meters to be eventually read from Town Hall. Crews will be working to replace meters in Williamston for approximately three months. There is some pertinent information that water customers should read. It is on the Town’s website and also Facebook page. A copy is also posted inside the lobby at Town Hall. Once the meters are installed and everything is in place there will be a customer portal available. Customers can access their meter account from a smartphone app or on line. They can also set it up to receive notification of leaks etc. This should be available within a year. Pictured in photo: (l-r) Mayor Mack Durham, Patrick Jackson, Consolidated Supply representative and Public Works Director David Rogers. Leaning over in meter box installing a new meter is Ed Gunter with Southers Contractors