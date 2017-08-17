Recall on Eclipse Glasses sold at Family Vision

Recall on Eclipse Glasses – DO NOT use to view the solar eclipse the glasses sold at Family Vision offices from July 8-Aug 14

The eclipse glasses dispensed at Family Vision offices in Anderson, Williamston, and Clemson between July 8 and Aug. 14 should NOT be used to view the solar eclipse. Their use could result in damage to your eyes.

Persons who purchased eclipse glasses at Family Vision offices may exchange them for approved glasses at all three locations while supplies last on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4:30-5:30 pm or Friday Aug. 18 from 8:30-4:30 pm. You must bring your current glasses purchased from Family Vision in person to make the exchange. Phone calls to set them aside will not be taken.

You may also return the glasses for a full refund if you choose not to exchange them for an approved replacement. Family Vision is not taking any new orders for eclipse glasses.

Family Vision deeply regrets the inconvenience.

Amazon notified the office that some of the solar viewing eclipse glasses that were purchased were not from the NASA and AAS approved list of vendors.

Here is part of that message:

“Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or eclipse.”

For those who purchased eclipse glasses from other sources, their safety status can be checked with the American Astronomical Society list of tested and approved vendors.

http://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters

Your vision and eye health is a top priority and it is very important that no one views any portion of the eclipse without approved glasses.

Please call our office at 864-226-6041 (Anderson), 864-847-7657 (Williamston), or 864-722-9205 (Clemson) with any questions.