Pickups collide, driver pinned – Old Williamston Rd.

Whitefield firefighters assisted Medshore Ambulance Service personnel with extrication of a driver who was pinned inside the wreckage of his pickup truck. Two pickups collided nearly head-on near Pineland Meadows Drive on Old Williamston Road Tuesday afternoon. The injured were taken to AnMed Health by ambulance. Traffic had to be rerouted around the accident as the roadway was closed for about an hour. (Photo by David Rogers)