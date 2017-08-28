Living Statue of town founder a big hit

Bob Seymore portrays Williamston founder West Allen Williams during the Spring Water Festival on Saturday. The Living Statue drew crowds of onlookers and festival goers were amazed as the statue began moving or talking. The attraction also included a story board with information and photos of history of Williamston. The Spring Water Festival celebrates the founding of the town and Mineral Spring Park, which was donated to the town by the founder. The park is one of the oldest public parks in America.