Williamston Police Report

Williamston police officers investigated the following incidents:

Aug. 22 – Velma Pressley, Belton Drive Williamston reported being contacted by phone by an unknown male suspect stating she had won a sweepstakes prize but would first need to pay a sum of money to collect the prize. Her banking institution contacted the police report before any funds were sent. G. Culbertson investigated.

Aug. 22 – Officers investigated a domestic incident at 5 Hardy St., in Williamston in which Jasmine Shequila Jackson, 24, 810 Dora Dr., Anderson reported being assaulted by her boyfriend while at work as a home health nurse. Officers were to seek a warrant for the suspect.



Aug. 24 – Tiffaney A. Perry, 31, 124 Williamston Ct., reported she attempted to break up a fight at the Williamston Youth Academy at 313 Williams St. and was struck in the ear causing a contusion. R. Maxwell investigated.

Aug. 26 – Brian Edward Stegall, 38, 808 Anderson Dr., Williamston reported two large area rugs taken from a fence beside the residence. One rug was a 10×10 red and brown floral design valued at $500. the other was a 5×10 blue and white floral design valued at $150. G. Culbertson investigated.

Aug. 26 – Eva Adams Tucker, 29, 29 Middleton Blvd., Williamston was arrested and issued a citation for operating a drug house after officers responded to Middleton Blvd. Apartments in reference to a civil dispute and possible drug violation. A male identified as Mr. McBride was also arrested and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to ACDC. A hold was placed on McBride for pending warrants. According to reports, 13.4 grams of a substance field tested positive as marijuana was found in the apartment along with a digital scale. Two glass measuring cups with a white residue and a fork with white residue that field tested positive for cocaine were found in a bookbag belonging to McBride. K. Anthony, B. K. Creel investigated.